USDA releases 2019 Texas cash rents estimates

USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has released the Texas cash rents survey results for 2019. The report  is conducted by the Southern Plains Regional Field Office of USDA-NASS from February through July of 2019 and includes estimates of state and district cash rental rates for irrigated cropland, non-irrigated cropland and pasture based on survey results. Please note these results are compared to 2017 values because the Cash Rents survey was not conducted in 2018 for the Southern Plains Region.

Click here to read the full report or see below.

tx-cash-rent-2019
/ Business, Ranching

