USDA AMS Texas Weekly Summary, Feb. 25, 2019

Source: USDA AMS Market News | Feb. 25, 2019

Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves sold steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Much of the area remains dry despite the light dusting of snow last week. Slaughter cows and bulls firm to 2.00 higher. Trade fairly active. Demand fairly good. All hay classes traded fully steady on light to moderate movement. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were unchanged to .01 cent lower on grain sorghum; mostly 2 to 4 cents higher on wheat; unchanged to .01 cent lower on corn.

