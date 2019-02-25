USDA AMS Texas Weekly Summary, Feb. 25, 2019

Source: USDA AMS Market News | Feb. 25, 2019

Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves sold steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Much of the area remains dry despite the light dusting of snow last week. Slaughter cows and bulls firm to 2.00 higher. Trade fairly active. Demand fairly good. All hay classes traded fully steady on light to moderate movement. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were unchanged to .01 cent lower on grain sorghum; mostly 2 to 4 cents higher on wheat; unchanged to .01 cent lower on corn.

To read the full report, click here to download the PDF or visit USDA AMS Market News webpage.

/ Feed & Forage, Market News, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Seven of eight groups sign beef checkoff MOU
Texas crop progress and condition, Feb. 11-17, 2019
El Niño again? Hard to tell
CDC issues warning about romaine lettuce due to E-Coli outbreak
It's what's for dinner: Beef sauerbraten
Cattle Raisers Trading Co. Black Friday Sale
TPWD proposes changes to alligator gar regs
Calves, feeder cattle much lower
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: