US Cattle on Feed up 3 percent

The USDA’s Cattle on Feed numbers released on Nov. 21 report cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on Nov. 1, 2018, up 3 percent from Nov. 1, 2017. Texas was up 2 percent over previous year and 1 percent over previous month inventories.

Click or tap on the following link to download the full report: http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/CattOnFe/CattOnFe-11-21-2018.pdf.