US cattle on feed up 2 percent

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on Dec. 1, 2019. The inventory was 2% above Dec. 1, 2018. Texas numbers were up 9% over last month and 2% from this time last year.

Placements in feedlots during November totaled 2.09 million head, 5 percent above 2018. Net placements were 2.03 million head. During November, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 620,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 500,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 423,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 310,000 head,900-999 pounds were 130,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 110,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during November totaled 1.81 million head, 3 percent below 2018.

Click here to read the full report or see below.