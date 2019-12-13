US and China reach Phase One trade agreement 

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office announced on Friday that the U.S. and China had reached an agreement on a Phase One trade deal that requires structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime. Affected areas include intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, currency and foreign exchange.

The Phase One agreement includes a commitment by China that it will make substantial additional purchases of U.S. goods and services in the coming years. The agreement also establishes a strong dispute resolution system that ensures prompt and effective implementation and enforcement. The U.S. has agreed to modify its Section 301 tariff actions in a significant way.

The U.S. first imposed tariffs on imports from China based on the findings of the Section 301 investigation on China’s acts, policies, and practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation. The United States will be maintaining 25 percent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 percent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports.

Read more at the U.S. Trade Representatives’ office at ustr.gov

 

/ The Cattleman Now - App, Trade

Share the Post

Related Posts

TSCRA News Release: Fairfax Man Arrested for Larceny of Livestock
Cyber Monday discount for Cattle Raisers
TDA Market Recap, Sept. 11, 2017
Feral hogs still doing a lot of damage
Texas crop and weather report for Oct. 11, 2017
New atlas gives comprehensive view of Texas quail decline
Bill would allow North Texas reservoir to bypass federal regulators
How to set up an equitable cow lease arrangement
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]