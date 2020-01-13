TSCRF scholarship applications due Feb. 3, 2020

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-2021 school year, but time is running out! Applications must be received by Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The foundation awards scholarships to deserving students who dream of working in the agricultural sector with majors that include animal science, pre-vet, agribusiness, range management, and wildlife management, among other specialties. Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of their interest in the industry, leadership in school and the community, academic achievement, and financial need. To apply, visit cattleraisersmuseum.org/scholarships-awarded or call 817-332-8551.