TSCRA Statement on Passage of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

FORT WORTH, Texas — Richard Thorpe, president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) issued the following statement following final passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act:

“We appreciate the efforts of Congress to make important, long overdue changes to our nation’s tax laws. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act contains numerous provisions that will benefit ranching families and landowners as they continue their tireless work to provide the safest and most affordable food supply in the world. Unfortunately, many of these provisions will expire in a few short years.

“Like most sectors of the U.S. economy, ranching families are most successful when they have predictability. Despite the efforts of Congress, long-term and permanent tax reform remains elusive, especially as it relates to the death tax.

“TSCRA will continue its work to relieve the tax burden placed on ranching families and landowners so future generations can focus on what they do best and not worry about taxes, like the death tax, once and for all.”

###