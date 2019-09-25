TSCRA Policy Meeting kicks off today in San Antonio
Cattle Raisers, friends and special guests gathered in San Antonio Wednesday to discuss the policies and topics that guide TSCRA leaders and staff in their state and national activities. The TSCRA Policy Conference is 3-day open forum where members share information and knowledge and engage in productive discussions and debates on the issues facing cattle producers and landowners. This is the meeting at which most of TSCRA’s annual policy development is conducted. New policies are proposed, and existing policies are reviewed, updated, or deleted as necessary. Wednesday’s topics included an insightful political forecast from Ross Ramsey, executive editor and co-founder of The Texas Tribune.
Ramsey’s plain talk about the current state of Texas politics touched on the recent session and where the legislature may be headed as the election situation heats up.
Attendees on Thursday can look forward to an opening talk with Gregg Doud, U.S. Trade Representative, about international trade, the onling tariff situation and the latest on USMCA. Other topics covered in informational meetings are the state water plan, international trade, property tax changes, among others. The day ends with a dinner and reception at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. See below for a full schedule and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for up-to-date info and highlights and follow along with the hashtag #TSCRApolicy.
|Wednesday,
Sept. 25
|12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|Executive Committee Luncheon and Meeting
|2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Registration Open
|3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Opening Session
Topic: Political Forecast
Speaker: Ross Ramsey, Executive Editor and Co-Founder of The Texas Tribune
|5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Reception
|Thursday,
Sept. 26
|7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Registration Open
|8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
|General Session
Topic: International Trade
Speaker: Gregg Doud, United States Trade Representative
|9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
|Break
|9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
|Concurrent Committee Meetings
Agricultural Research and Education Committee
Law Enforcement Committee
Topic: Special Rangers Move Forward with Refreshed Vision
|10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Break
|10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Concurrent Committee Meetings
Cattle Health and Well-Being Committee
Natural Resources and Wildlife Committee
|12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Luncheon
Topic: Importance of Political Engagement
Speaker: TSCRA PAC panelists
|1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|Marketing and Transportation Committee
Topic: Trade outlook and update on the United States, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement
Speaker: Kent Bacus, Senior Director of International Trade and Market Access, NCBA
|3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
|Break
|3:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
|Property Rights and Tax Committee
Topic: Property Tax Changes form the 86th Texas Legislative Session
Speaker: Rick Parker, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
|4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|Resolutions Committee
|6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Evening Dinner and Reception
Briscoe Western Art Museum
|Friday,
Sept. 27
|6:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|PAC Trustee Breakfast (by invitation only)
|6:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|RAP Team Meeting (by invitation only)
|7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
|Registration Open
|8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|Board of Directors Meeting