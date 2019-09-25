TSCRA Policy Meeting kicks off today in San Antonio

Cattle Raisers, friends and special guests gathered in San Antonio Wednesday to discuss the policies and topics that guide TSCRA leaders and staff in their state and national activities. The TSCRA Policy Conference is 3-day open forum where members share information and knowledge and engage in productive discussions and debates on the issues facing cattle producers and landowners. This is the meeting at which most of TSCRA’s annual policy development is conducted. New policies are proposed, and existing policies are reviewed, updated, or deleted as necessary. Wednesday’s topics included an insightful political forecast from Ross Ramsey, executive editor and co-founder of The Texas Tribune.

Ramsey’s plain talk about the current state of Texas politics touched on the recent session and where the legislature may be headed as the election situation heats up.

Attendees on Thursday can look forward to an opening talk with Gregg Doud, U.S. Trade Representative, about international trade, the onling tariff situation and the latest on USMCA. Other topics covered in informational meetings are the state water plan, international trade, property tax changes, among others. The day ends with a dinner and reception at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. See below for a full schedule and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for up-to-date info and highlights and follow along with the hashtag #TSCRApolicy.

If you are in the area and would like to attend, click here.