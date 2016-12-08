TSCRA NEWS RELEASE: Two Houston Men Convicted of Attempted Cattle Theft in Marlin

Two Houston Men Convicted of Attempted Cattle Theft in Marlin

Marlin, Texas – Two Houston, Texas men were convicted of a 3rd degree felony of attempted cattle theft today at a Falls County 82nd District Court jury trial and are being held at the Falls County Jail on two separate $10,000 bonds.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Marvin Wills led the theft investigation.

Wills said the two defendants, Jeremy D. Brown, 43, Houston, and Jeremy D. Brown Jr., 22, Houston, attempted to steal 18 head of cattle and a Marlin, Texas FFA trailer on March 28, 2015. A citizen caught the men in the act and they didn’t have time to get the cattle loaded. The Browns were arrested in April 2015 and remanded to the Falls County Jail.

The defendants were both convicted of attempting cattle theft today out of the Falls County 82nd District Court with Judge Robert Stem presiding. The defendants await sentencing in January 2017.

Wills would like to thank Judge Stem, Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam, Falls County District Attorney’s Office and Falls County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

“I am pleased these men were convicted today,” said Wills. “I look forward to the upcoming sentencing and making sure these thieves pay for the poor choice they made.”

###

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 139-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,000 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 50,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.