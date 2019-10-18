TSCRA Legislative Update: USMCA and ranch gatherings 

In Washington, TSCRA’s focus remains on the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. House Democrats, who are currently holding up approval of the deal, continue to express concerns about the enforcement of certain labor and environmental provisions with Mexico. They have stated some optimism for possible passage, but it remains to be seen if they will allow a vote on the agreement.

TSCRA government and public affairs staff were in Gatesville last night to update ranch gathering attendees on the latest public policy issues. There are only four ranch gatherings left in 2019, so don’t miss out! Next week, we will be in Fowlerton, Hallettsville and Luling. The final gathering of the year will be in Waco Nov. 7.

Government affairs staff also attended the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management Symposium this week to interact with attendees and discuss a wide range of policy issues.

