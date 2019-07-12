TSCRA Legislative Roundup: Gatherings, USMCA & dietary guidelines

TSCRA government affairs staff attended ranch gatherings in El Campo, Navasota and Franklin this week to provide attendees with an update on current affairs. Highlights included a recap of the recently concluded 86th Texas Legislative Session—including eminent domain reform efforts—and national issues like trade, fake meat and WOTUS.

For more information on upcoming ranch gatherings throughout Texas and Oklahoma, visit http://tscra.org/events.

TSCRA continues to strongly urge Congressional ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). An editorial joint authored by TSCRA president Robert McKnight, Jr. was published the San Antonio Express-News today and can be viewed here.

TSCRA staff will also continue to monitor and engage as necessary on the rewrite of the federal dietary guidelines to ensure beef maintains its place at the table as a high-quality, nutrient-dense source of protein. The process intensified this week with a Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee in Washington and will continue into next year. We will keep you apprised.