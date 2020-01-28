Texas Working Land Trends report shows land use changes, increase in wildlife management acres

The Texas Land Trends report Status Update and Trends of Texas Working Lands, published every 5 years by the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, takes a look at population growth, land values, ownership size and working lands across the state from 1997 to 2017. Among the observations made in the latest report were changes in specific working land uses, including cropland, grazing land, timber, and wildlife management. Grazing lands, accounting for the majority of working lands in the state, have steadily decreased since 1997, losing roughly 4.6 million acres to other land uses both agricultural and non-agricultural. However, wildlife management acres have significantly increased in recent years, now totaling approximately 5.4 million acres from about 94,000 in 1997. Click or tap here to read the full report.