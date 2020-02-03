Texas Weekly Markets Recap, Feb. 3, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $1 to $5 lower. According to the Cattle Market Report and Analysis, placements of cattle into feedyards have kept a rapid pace and feedyards in Texas, Colorado, and Kansas are full to the brim. Trade activity and demand were moderate at best. Slaughter cows and bulls mostly steady to firm. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 10 to 11 cents lower on grain sorghum; 11 to 12 cents lower on wheat; and 5 to 6 cents lower on corn.  

Click or tap here to read the full report from USDA Livestock & Grain Market News or see below.

LSWTXRECAP020320

/ Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

