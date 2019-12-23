Texas Weekly Markets Recap, Dec. 23, 2019 

Source: USDA AMS

Compared to last week feeder steers and heifers sold steady to instances $5 higher. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand as we close out the year. Sales will be closed the next two weeks due to the holidays. Slaughter cows and bulls traded steady. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm on higher quality hays and steady to weak on lower quality hays. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 2 to 3 cents higher on grain sorghum; 1 to 2 cents higher on wheat; and 1 to 2 cents higher on corn. 

