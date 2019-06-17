Texas Weekly Market Summary, June 17, 2019

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News | June 17, 2019

Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to instance 3.00 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Sunshine and mildly warm temperatures gave the area a chance to dry out and producers were able to get their cattle to market. Slaughter cows sold 1.00 higher. Hay traded steady to marginally lower on light to moderate movement. Rain across the state has continued to make hay movement difficult and affected quality in some regions. Portions of East Texas have been granted a small break from the rain, which has allowed farmers to begin baling. On the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 12 to 21 cents higher on grain sorghum; 4 to 8 cents higher on wheat; mostly 7 to 11 cents higher on corn. -USDA Livestock & Grain Market News Read more…