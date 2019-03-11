Texas Weekly Market Recap, March 9, 2019

Source: USDA AMS | March 11, 2019

March 9, 2019

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold unevenly steady. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Spring-like temperatures returned the area after being below freezing for several days but fire warnings still prevalent due to dryness. Slaughter cows sold 1.00-4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls not well tested. All hay classes sold fully steady. Trade activity and demand were light to moderate. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 1 to 2 cents lower on grain sorghum; mostly 3 to 4 cents higher on wheat; mostly unchanged to 1 cents lower on corn. Most elevators have began to roll in to the May bids thus the reason for the larger range in prices.

