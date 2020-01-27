Texas Weekly Market Recap, Jan. 27, 2020

Source: USDA Economics, Statistics and Market Information System | 1-27-20

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers weighing under 700 lbs were fully steady; yearlings over 700 lbs sold steady to $3 lower. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Feedyards remain full and only moderate at best demand for cattle. Slaughter cows and bulls $3 to $5 higher. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 3 cents lower on grain sorghum; 8 to 9 cents lower on wheat; and 2 cents lower on corn.

