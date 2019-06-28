Texas Weekly Hay Report, June 28, 2019

Source: USDA AMS | 6-28-19

Compared to last report: Hay traded mostly weak to 10.00 lower on light to moderate movement. Rain continues to plague hay harvest across the state. Farmers are trying to harvest between thunderstorms. According to the Texas crop and weather report, late harvest and excessive moisture in the fields in the North, Central and East regions have caused some weed issues due to the inability to get into the fields to spray. In the Panhandle, producers are wrapping up first cutting and preparing for wheat harvest with some dryland harvest already underway. Pastures continue to be in good condition, which has eliminated the need for supplemental feeding for livestock out on grass.

Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 240.00- 250.00; Good to Premium: 210.00-240.00. Small bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 290.00-330.00, 8.75- 10.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 190.00-195.00. Calf 205.00-210.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 210.00-230.00; Good to Premium: 145.00-165.00. Small Bales: Delivered: Good to Premium: 360.00-380.00, 11.00-11.50 per bale.

Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: 165.00-190.00. Rained on 90.00- 120.00. Small Bales: Delivered: Good to Premium: 250.00, 7.50 per bale.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 275.00-290.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale. Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 250.00-290.00; Good to Premium 260.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 260.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 297.00-330.00, 9.00-10.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 120.00-130.00, 60.00-65.00 per roll; Fair to Good 90.00-120.00, 45.00-60.00 per bale.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 264.00-297.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale; Fair to Good 165.00-264.00 5.00-8.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 100.00- 140.00, 50.00-70.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.

