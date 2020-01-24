Texas Weekly Hay Report, Jan. 24, 2020

Source: USDA Market News

Jan. 24, 2020

Compared to last week hay trades are mostly steady to firm. Demand for high quality horse/dairy quality hay is very good, which has caused that market to firm up as we move farther into the feeding season. Cow and grinder type hay for feedlots remains very steady as there is still a lot of streaked or rained on hay on the market. Freezing rain blanketed the Panhandle last Friday, which brought some much-needed moisture to the winter wheat crop. According to USDA-NASS, winter wheat seedings are forecasted at 4.90 million acres in Texas, which is up 9 percent from last year.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Supreme: 275.00-300.00; Premium: 230.00-260.00; Good: 175.00-190.00; Utility 130.00.

Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 260.00-275.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 190.00-196.00.

Calf 205.00-210.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium: 160.00- 180.00

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Good: 95.00-125.00.

Oat: Large Bales: Delivered: 160.00.

Cotton Burrs: Delivered: 92.00-105.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme:290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme: 250.00-265.00.

Triticale: Large Rounds: FOB: 65.00 per roll.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 255.00-270.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Good: 200.00-260.00, 6.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium: 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good: 165.00-260.00, 5.00-8.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium: 120.00-160.00, 60-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass Mix: 100.00-110.00, 50.00-55.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.