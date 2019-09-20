Texas Tech University breaks ground on new vet school

Administrators and officials from Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) gathered Sept. 19 in an empty field just north of the Amarillo campus to break ground on the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. The turning of dirt symbolized the culmination of years of dedication and hard work that will result in the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, designed to address the imperative need for rural and large-animal veterinarians. Within two years, Texas Tech University expects to enroll its first class of veterinary students. Read more at today.ttu.edu…

