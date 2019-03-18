Texas Market Recap, Week Ending March 16, 2019

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News | March 18, 2018

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers traded steady to instances $4 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. The area received much needed rain but a “land hurricane” produced dangerous winds mid-week that hampered cattle movement.

Slaughter cows and bulls steady to $1 higher. All hay classes sold fully steady. Trade fairly active. Demand fairly good. All hay classes sold fully steady. Trade activity and demand were moderate for the limited hay left to purchase this time of year.

In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 5 to 6 cents higher on grain sorghum; mostly 2 to 6 cents higher on wheat; mostly 3 cents higher on corn.

/ Market News