Texas Crop Progress & Condition, March 4-10, 2019

Source: USDA-NASS Texas | March 11, 2019

Last week started off cold and dry, but turned warmer late in the week. Precipitation ranged from trace amounts to 1.5 inches in North East Texas, the Blacklands, the Cross Timbers, the Northern Low Plains and the Trans-Pecos. Areas of North East Texas reported upwards of 3 inches. The rest of the state recorded little to no precipitation. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat in areas of the High Plains, the Southern Low Plains and the Edwards Plateau were still in need of moisture. Development of some small grains in the Cross Timbers was stunted by cold temperatures. Producers were applying fertilizer to small grains in the Blacklands.

Row Crops: Corn planting was active in the Cross Timbers, South Central Texas, the Coastal Bend and South Texas. Meanwhile, planting was halted in the Blacklands due to cold temperatures. Producers were concerned that forecast precipitation would further delay planting. Corn and sorghum were emerging and cotton planting was underway in the Coastal Bend .

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Fruit trees were in full bloom in the Edwards Plateau. Harvest of spinach and cabbage remained active in South Texas. Producers were irrigating pecans in the Trans-Pecos. Damage to fruits and vegetables due to freezing temperatures was still being assessed across the state. Sugarcane harvest continued in the Lower Valley .

Livestock, Range, and Pasture: Livestock condition across the state was mostly fair to good. Cattle in the Blacklands were showing stress due to widely fluctuating temperatures. Producers in North East Texas were short on hay. Use of supplemental feed continued across much of the state. Pasture and range condition was rated 67 percent fair to good.

To read the full report, click or tap here to download (PDF)…