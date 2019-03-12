Texas Crop Progress & Condition, March 4-10, 2019
Source: USDA-NASS Texas | March 11, 2019
Small Grains: Winter wheat in areas of the High Plains, the Southern Low Plains and the Edwards Plateau were still in need of moisture. Development of some small grains in the Cross Timbers was stunted by cold temperatures. Producers were applying fertilizer to small grains in the Blacklands.
Row Crops: Corn planting was active in the Cross Timbers, South Central Texas, the Coastal Bend and South Texas. Meanwhile, planting was halted in the Blacklands due to cold temperatures. Producers were concerned that forecast precipitation would further delay planting. Corn and sorghum were emerging and cotton planting was underway in the Coastal Bend
Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Fruit trees were in full bloom in the Edwards Plateau. Harvest of spinach and cabbage remained active in South Texas. Producers were irrigating pecans in the Trans-Pecos. Damage to fruits and vegetables due to freezing temperatures was still being assessed across the state. Sugarcane harvest continued in the Lower Valley
Livestock, Range, and Pasture: Livestock condition across the state was mostly fair to good. Cattle in the Blacklands were showing stress due to widely fluctuating temperatures. Producers in North East Texas were short on hay. Use of supplemental feed continued across much of the state. Pasture and range condition was rated 67 percent fair to good.
