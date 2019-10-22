Texas Crop Progress and Condition Report, Oct. 21, 2019

Source: USDA NASS

Weather conditions were mostly warm and dry across the state last week. According to the US Drought Monitor, the area in extreme drought was spreading in South Texas and South Central Texas. Little to no precipitation was received in the Plains, the Trans-Pecos and South Texas, while the rest of the state received from traces amounts to 3 inches. Isolated areas in South East Texas received upwards of 6 inches of rainfall. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grain seeding was active in the Edwards plateau. However, the lack of moisture slowed wheat and oat seeding in the Plains and the Cross Timbers, while producers in the Blacklands were waiting for fields to dry up to start seeding. Field work to prepare for small grain seeding was underway in South Central Texas and in South Texas. Early planted wheat was emerging in the Northern High Plains.

Row Crops: Cotton harvest started in areas of the Plains. However, freezing conditions set back cotton progress in many areas, forcing some producers in the Northern Low Plains to plow or shred their cotton crop. Harvest continued in the Blacklands, South East Texas and the Edwards Plateau. Corn and sorghum harvest was active in the Northern High Plains. Harvest of peanuts continued in South Texas and the Southern High Plains.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecans were starting to show some shuck split in the Southern High Plains, while harvest continued in the Cross Timbers. Cabbage and spinach progress continued in South Texas. Fall vegetable crops were being planted in North East Texas.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly fair to good across the state. Producers in the Cross Timbers reported respiratory health problems in livestock due to temperature swings. Stock tanks levels were becoming a concern in the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands and the Edwards Plateau. Range and pasture condition continued mostly poor to fair across the state.

