Texas Crop Progress and Condition, Feb. 18-24, 2019

Source: USDA NASS Southern Field Office | Feb. 25, 2019

Windy conditions were experienced across much of the state. Rainfall ranged from 0.5 up to 3 inches in the Blacklands and East Texas. However, the rest of the state received little to no precipitation. There were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat irrigation was active where available in the High Plains and South Texas. Nonirrigated wheat was showing signs of stress from lack of moisture in the Northern High Plains. High winds in the Northern Low Plains damaged winter wheat and depleted much needed soil moisture. Small grain were making good progress in South Texas, but progress was varied in the Blacklands.

Row Crops: Field preparations were underway in anticipation of corn planting in the Cross Timbers, while producers in the Blacklands had to delay work due to wet conditions. Corn planting was active in the Upper Coast and South Texas. Sorghum planting continued in the Coastal Bend. Producer were actively planting sunflowers in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Fruit trees were blooming in the Cross Timbers, the Trans-Pecos and the Edwards Plateau. Vegetable producers in South Texas were harvesting spinach and cabbage, watering onions and planting potatoes. Sugarcane harvest continued in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition across the state remained mostly fair to good. Producers continued using supplemental feeding across much of the state. Temperature changes created respiratory problems for cattle in the Blacklands. Feral hog activity was high in the Blacklands and East Texas. Pasture and range condition was rated 67 percent fair to good.

To read the full report, click or tap here: (3-page PDF download)>>