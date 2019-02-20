Texas crop progress and condition, Feb. 11-17, 2019

Source: USDA NASS | Feb. 19, 2019

Much of the state experienced warmer temperatures last week. Precipitation ranged from 0.2 to 1.5 inches in East Texas and the Upper Coast, while rainfall in the rest of the state was less than half of an inch. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: In general, warmer temperatures improved the growth of small grains across the state. Winter wheat in the Plains was in need of moisture. Some wheat in the Cross Timbers showed signs of barley yellow dwarf virus due to excessive moisture. Winter wheat was being irrigated in South Texas.

Row Crops: Wet fields delayed completion of cotton harvest in the Southern Low Plains. Corn planting continued in the Coastal Bend. Meanwhile fields were being prepared for corn seeding in South Texas, the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands. Corn seeding was delayed in areas of South Central and East Texas due to excessive moisture. Sorghum seeding was underway in the Coastal Bend.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Cabbage and spinach harvest continued in South Texas, while onions and carrots continued to progress. Sugarcane harvest continued in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition across the state remained mostly fair to good. Producers continued using supplemental feeding across much of the state. Feral hog activity was high in East Texas. Pasture and range condition was rated 67 percent fair to good, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state.

To read the full report, click or tap here to download the 2-page PDF or visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Texas/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/index.php.