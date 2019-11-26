Texas Crop Progress and Condition, 11-25-19

Source: USDA

Temperatures ranged from cool to mild across Texas last week. Precipitation was scarce across the state,

ranging from trace amounts up to 1 inch of rain. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Wheat seeding continued in the High Plains, the Blacklands and South Central Texas. Germination and development of small grains in the Cross Timbers was being affected by cool soil temperatures, lack of moisture and insects. Nevertheless, producers were seeding small grains in hopes of forecasted rain.

Row Crops: Although some areas experienced delays due to rain, cotton harvest continued in most areas of the Plains, the Trans-Pecos and the Edwards Plateau. Corn and sorghum harvest were nearing completion in the Northern Low Plains. Peanut harvest continued in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Producers reported cold damage in some vegetable cole crops in North East Texas. Cabbage and onion progress continued while baby leaf spinach harvest was underway in South Texas. Pecan harvest was in full swing in the Cross Timbers, North East Texas, the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas and South Texas.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition was improving in some areas of the northern and Central

parts of the state. The use of supplemental feed remained high in many areas. Range and pasture condition was rated mostly fair to poor.

