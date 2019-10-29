Texas Crop Condition and Summary, Oct. 28, 2019

Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service

Weekly Summary for Oct. 21-27, 2019

Weather conditions were mostly cool and dry across Texas last week. Freezing temperatures, however, were registered in areas of the High Plains. Precipitation in the central and eastern parts of the state ranged from 0.5 and 2 inches, with isolated areas in South Central Texas getting upwards of 5 inches. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grain seeding was active in the Blacklands, North East Texas, South Central Texas and South Texas, but snow halted seeding in the Northern High Plains. Meanwhile, most farmers in the Southern Low Plains and the Cross Timbers were waiting on more moisture to continue seeding activities.

Row Crops: Cotton harvest was underway in the Trans-Pecos and wrapping up in the Blacklands. Many producers in the Plains and the Cross Timbers were waiting on harvest for cotton to recover from the last freeze. Some farmers in the Southern High Plains and the Northern Low Plains were able to begin harvest. Corn and sorghum harvest continued in the Northern High Plains. Ratoon crop rice was being harvested in the Upper Coast, while peanut harvest continued in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Cabbage, onion and spinach development continued in South Texas. Pecan harvest was active in the Cross Timbers, the Trans -Pecos, the Edwards Plateau and South Texas.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly fair to good across the state. Several wildfires were reported in the Edwards Plateau and fire danger remained high in other parts of the district. Range and pasture condition continued mostly poor to fair across the state.