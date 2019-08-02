Texas and Oklahoma Weekly Hay Summary, Aug. 2, 2019

Source: Texas | Oklahoma

Aug. 2, 2019

Compared to last report, hay trades were mostly steady to $5 lower. Movement was moderate with hay trade picking up with concerns about the prolonging drought taking effect. Demand moderate with some suppliers holding on to hay and storing it in barn for now. Few areas received moisture this week. Quality issues remain a concern with the extreme rainfall then extreme heat still taking a toll in many areas. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

– Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 245.00- 260.00; Good to Premium: 210.00-235.00. Rained on 195.00 Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 272.00, 8.25 per bale.

– Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 195.00-210.00. Calf 215.00-220.00.

– Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 190.00-200.00; Good to Premium: 145.00-165.00.

– Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: 145.00-200.00. Rained on 95.00- 125.00.

– CRP: Large Bales: Delivered: 85.00-110.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

– Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale. Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 260.00; Good to Premium 245.00-250.00; Fair to Good 215.00-230.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

– Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00- 260.00

– Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale.

– Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 65.00-80.00 per roll; Fair to Good 120.00, 60.00 per bale.

South Texas

– Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 7.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good 5.00-7.00 per bale.

– Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 100.00- 140.00, 55.00-70.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.

Aug. 1, 2019

Alfalfa and hay trade trending lower this week. Triple digit temperatures have producers worried about yields. Rain has been limited across most of the state and as the drought monitor rises, fields are beginning to show the effects. Many producers are choosing to cut early and take a loss on overall tonnage. Heavy supplies remain this week causing demand to be light.

Market News continues to maintain an online hay directory for both in- state and out-of-state hay producers. The directories are on the ODAFF homepage at www.oda.state.ok.us. Producers wishing to list hay are encouraged to call at 1-405-232-5425 or email OklahomaCity.LPGMN@usda.gov.

Alfalfa

Central Oklahoma: Supreme quality small squares 13.00-14.00 per bale. Premium quality 250.00, delivered. Fair quality 4X5 Round 110.00 per bale.

Eastern Oklahoma: Supreme quality 265.00. Premium quality 250.00 delivered.

Western Oklahoma: Supreme to premium quality large square bales 185.00-190.00 per bale. Grinding hay 85.00-100.00.

Grass Hay

Central Oklahoma: Good quality Bermuda grass in 4 X 6 through 5 X 6 bales mostly 65.00-75.00 per bale, 115.00 delivered. Good quality small squares Bermuda grass 9.00 per bale out of barn. Good quality mixed grass hay 5 X 5 through 5 X 6 bales 65.00 per bale. Load of old crop prairie hay 55.00 per bale delivered.

Western Oklahoma: Good quality Bermuda grass in 4 X 6 through 5 X 6 bales 100.00-120.00. Wheat hay 90.00 per ton.

Eastern Oklahoma: Good grass hay 4 X 5 1/2 bales 35.00 per bale. Fair quality large rounds 127.00 per bale.

Source: Oklahoma Dept of AG-USDA Market News, Oklahoma City, OK Telephone (405)232-5425 Market Recording 405-621-5533 Internet: http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreport/ok_gr310.txt