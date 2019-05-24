Tax-free holiday weekend on water conservation products

May 25-27, 2019

You can buy certain water-efficient and water-conserving products tax free during the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can buy. If you are a contractor, landscaper or other service provider, see the link at the bottom of the page for specific information.

The 2019 holiday begins Saturday, May 25, and goes through Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day).

WaterSense Products

During the holiday period, you can buy any product tax free that displays a WaterSense label or logo. These items can be bought for either personal or business purposes.

Water-Conserving Products

You can also buy certain water-conserving products tax free during the holiday period.

Unlike WaterSense-labeled items, these items are only exempt when you buy them for use at your residential property.

You can buy items tax free during the holiday that are used or planted for:

conserving or retaining groundwater;

recharging water tables; or

decreasing ambient air temperature, and so limiting water evaporation.

Examples of items that qualify for the exemption include:

a soaker or drip-irrigation hose

a moisture control for a sprinkler or irrigation system

mulch

a rain barrel or an alternative rain and moisture collection system

a permeable ground cover surface that allows water to reach underground basins, aquifers or water collection points

plants, trees and grasses

water-saving surfactants

soil and compost

Examples of items that do not qualify for the exemption include:

construction/building materials

awnings and other items used to create shade

air conditioners*

ceiling fans*

sprinklers

*Certain air conditioners and ceiling fans can be bought tax free as part of the Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday during Memorial Day weekend.

Contractors, Landscapers and other Service Providers

