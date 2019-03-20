TAHC to host VMLRP webinar for interested applicants

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission | March 19, 2019

Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC)is hosting a webinar for interested Texas Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program (VMLRP) applicants on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM CST.

The webinar will provide applicants an in-depth explanation of the VMLRP, which helps qualified veterinarians offset a significant portion of debt incurred while pursuing their veterinary medicine degrees in return for at least three years of service in a designated veterinary shortage area.

Please send an email to authorized_personnel@tahc.texas.gov to register for the webinar. Be sure to include your full name and email address. For more information on the VMLRP please review TAHC’s March 7, 2019, news release at www.tahc.texas.gov/news/2019/2019-03-07_VMLRP.pdf.

