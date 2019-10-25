Suspected cattle thief facing new charge for stealing horses

Josh Briggs

BONHAM, Texas — Josh Briggs, 22, of Honey Grove, Texas, turned himself in Tuesday morning on a new third-degree theft of livestock charge. The additional charge follows an investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Troy McKinney.

Briggs was previously arrested in September and accused of stealing cattle from a Fannin County rancher. After the story of his arrest was published, another Fannin County rancher contacted McKinney to report the possible theft of two horses from his property. The horses went missing in July, but the rancher thought they had escaped onto a large neighboring property. However, he was unable to locate them and became suspicious after hearing about the nearby cattle theft.

The description of the missing horses matched two horses that McKinney witnessed on Briggs’ property during the previous investigation. Photographic evidence from the earlier investigation confirmed that the stolen horses had been in his possession at one time, but they were no longer at the property when McKinney returned.

After McKinney obtained a warrant for his arrest, Briggs turned himself in at the Fannin County courthouse, was booked and subsequently released on a $5,000 bond.

Third-degree felony theft of livestock carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

TSCRA and Special Ranger McKinney thanked the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the case.

###

/ News Releases, Theft & Law

Share the Post

Related Posts

Oklahoma State University rebrands veterinary program
TDA Market Recap, Sept. 4, 2012
Deadline to reserve hotel room for Summer Meeting is this Tuesday
Record effort ramps up to stop invasive species in Texas waters
US cattle futures extend rally on tight supplies
Pasture lease rates continue higher
It's what's for dinner: Classic American beef goulash
Japan to hike tariffs on frozen beef imports from US, others – media
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]