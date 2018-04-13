Suspect Charged, Arrested in Million Dollar Cattle Embezzlement Case

ALTUS, Okla. — On April 12, 2018, Marty Robert Maahs, 33, turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. A warrant was issued for his arrest as the result of an investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Scott Williamson.

In early 2017 Williamson initiated his investigation after being contacted by Frazer Bank in Altus. Bank officials were concerned of possible illicit activities by Maahs in connection to a bank loan valued at more than $1 million, in which he put up cattle as collateral. Through the course of the investigation Williamson discovered that Maahs had disposed of livestock proceeds without payment to the bank. The investigation also revealed embezzlement of livestock funds, false statement and representation of collateral to the bank and the sale of mortgaged personal property without payment to the bank.

The investigation led to three felony counts: embezzlement greater than $25,000, obtaining by trick or deception greater than $1,000 and chattel encumbered greater than $1,000. The three charges could land Maahs in prison for up to 23 years. He also faces possible fines of more than $15,000 and restitution to the bank exceeding $1 million.

After turning himself in on April 12, 2018, Maahs was booked into the Jackson County Jail. He was subsequently released on bond and is awaiting trial.

Financial crimes can have a detrimental impact on other law-abiding cattle producers. According to Williamson, when criminals defraud financial institutions, as alleged in this case, it can make credit harder to obtain and more expensive for others who rely on those same financial tools.

