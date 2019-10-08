Sunset Advisory Commission invites public input on the Texas Animal Health Commission

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission

The Sunset Advisory Commission is reviewing the mission and performance of the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) and welcomes public comments on whether the agency is still needed and ideas to improve its operations and services. The Texas Sunset Act requires the Sunset Commission to periodically review TAHC and recommend whether to continue the agency and change state law to improve the agency’s efficiency and effectiveness. The Legislature ultimately will decide whether to continue TAHC and adopt Sunset’s other statutory recommendations. The Sunset Commission also may adopt management directives for TAHC that do not require statutory change.

The Sunset process has three stages. First, Sunset staff will evaluate TAHC, seek public input, and issue a report recommending solutions to problems found. Second, the Sunset Commission will hold two public meetings: a hearing on the staff report and the agency, and a decision meeting to adopt recommendations to the Legislature based on the report and public comments. Third, the Legislature will convene in January 2021 and will consider Sunset’s statutory recommendations in a Sunset bill for TAHC.

Here are several ways to provide comments and suggestions to Sunset staff on TAHC’s mission, operations, and services:

Send an email to sunset @ sunset .texas.gov

@ .texas.gov Submit comments online at www. sunset .texas.gov

.texas.gov Send a letter to Sunset Advisory Commission, Attn: TAHC, P.O. Box 13066, Austin, Texas 78711

Advisory Commission, Attn: TAHC, P.O. Box 13066, Austin, Texas 78711 Call (512) 463-1300 to speak to Darren McDivitt, project manager of the TAHC review

Please provide your comments by Dec. 1, 2019, to ensure Sunset staff can fully consider your input while conducting their review. Comments submitted before the staff report is published in 2020 will remain confidential.

Stay informed! Visit www.sunset.texas.gov to sign up for email alerts on the Sunset staff report and the Sunset Commission’s public meetings on TAHC.