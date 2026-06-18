Decatur man arrested on felony charge tied to cattle loan collateral

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 18, 2026) — Gabriel P. Cocanougher, 36, of Decatur, was arrested May 28 on one count of hindering a secured creditor, a first-degree felony.

The arrest follows an investigation conducted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Lynn Mays and Cliff Swofford after they were notified in May 2026 by the creditor of a possible cattle theft involving livestock used as collateral for a loan.

Investigators learned Cocanougher had secured a loan of more than $5.5 million using more than 3,000 head of cattle and other assets as collateral. In April 2026, the creditor requested an inspection of the cattle. Cocanougher allegedly refused to cooperate with the creditor and law enforcement regarding the location of the livestock.

Following their investigation, the special rangers submitted their findings to the district attorney’s office. After reviewing the case, a warrant was issued by the Moore County Court at Law charging Cocanougher with hindering a secured creditor, a first-degree felony.

Cocanougher was arrested by Special Rangers Mays and Swofford with assistance from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers thank the 69th District Attorney’s Office and Wise County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during the investigation.

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