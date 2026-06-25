Crime watch: Bull missing in Fayette County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports a registered Red Beefmaster bull missing from a property off Elm Creek Road in Fayette County. The mature bull has small banana horns and is branded on the left hip with a backward “L,” an “HB” above, and “15” over “123.” The bull was last seen June 18. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.