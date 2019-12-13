State of disaster declared due to drought in Texas counties

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster on Dec. 12, 2019, in Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Concho, Karnes, Kendall, Kinney, Llano, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Zapata, and Zavala counties because of drought. This declaration authorizes the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

Click here to read the declaration proclamation at gov.texas.gov…