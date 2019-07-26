SSURGO soil data updated and upgraded for 2019

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) produces one of the world’s largest collections of natural resource information. The Soil Survey Geographic Database (SSURGO) maps hundreds of soil attributes in over 70 tables and contains more than 36 million mapped features. SSURGO represents more than 100 years of work by many soil scientists. The database contains information ranging from the chemical and physical properties of the soil to derived interpretations used in engineering, natural resource management, disaster response, and climate science. The ArcGIS Living Atlas Environment Team uses this rich data source to produce 21 imagery layers, a map image layer, a feature layer and a downloader web application. NRCS produces an annual data snapshot that is used to update our resources. This release updates our SSURGO-derived layers to the 2019 snapshot. Read more… 

