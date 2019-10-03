Seize autumn to control weeds in pastures

Fall is one of the best times for managing perennial and biennial weeds in pastures or other areas in grass. As perennial weeds prepare for the upcoming winter, they move energy reserves from shoots to their rhizomes and roots. Systemic herbicides applied at this time are translocated along with the energy reserves to the rhizomes and roots, therefore providing more consistent control than applications made at most other times of the year. –BEEF Magazine Read more…

 

