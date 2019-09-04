Robert Eugene “Bob” Samuel Jr.

Robert Eugene “Bob” Samuel Jr., of Madisonville, died July 29, 2019. He was 87.

Samuel was elected to the TSCRA board of directors in 1966. He was elevated to honorary director in 2003 and served the association until his passing.

Samuel was born on June 18, 1932, in Huntsville, to Robert Eugene Samuel Sr. and Opal Lela (McAdams) Samuel. He graduated from Sam Houston State University and was the owner-operator of Samuel & Samuel Cattle Company. He is a past president of CattleFax and served on the board of Texas Cattle Feeders Association. He also chaired the Madison County Screwworm Committee.

Samuel was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marcella Ann (Porter) Samuel; daughters, Sindy (John) Bankhead, Amy Cannon, and Lydia (Asa) Bennett; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Jere’ (Robert) McCann; and many family and friends.

Memorials may be made to CHI St Joseph Madison Hospital, PO Box 993, Bryan, TX 77805; or The Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway Street, #1509, New York, NY 10018.

Published in the September 2019 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine