Reward Offered in Vernon College Theft Case

VERNON, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Scott Williamson and local authorities are seeking information regarding a saddle and tack theft from the Vernon College rodeo facility in Wilbarger County.

A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime. Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering $1,000 reward with the victim in the case offering an additional $1,000 reward.

An unidentified suspect, or suspects, broke into a tack room belonging to Chad Smith at the college rodeo facility between June 8 and June 16, 2017. The perpetrator or perpetrators stole a saddle, approximately 100 bits and bridles and other miscellaneous items. Among the more recognizable items are the Coats brand Team Roping saddle, a Larry Abbott made bit with “CS” on the shank and a “308” stamp, and Wayne Dollar brand #4 spurs engraved with “CCHA Youth.” The other bits and bridles include four Larry Abbott custom bits, five Matt Humphries custom bits, six Cow Puncher bits, five Greg Darnell custom bits and three Dutton custom bits.

The case is being investigated by TSCRA’s Special Rangers and local law enforcement. Anyone with further information leading to the recovery of the items or the arrest of a suspect or suspects should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Scott Williamson at (940) 636-6203. All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.