Reward jumps again, $25k for info on missing Clay County cattle

HENRIETTA, Texas — The reward has been increased to $25,000 for information on 489 steers missing from a ranch in eastern Clay County, Texas.

Special Ranger John Bradshaw of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) is investigating the case. It was previously reported that the cattle went missing between November 2018 and August 2019. Due to the large herd maintained by the rancher, he did not discover the missing animals until shipping the remainder of the cattle.

The ranch owner and Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, are now offering a $25,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

According to Bradshaw, the steers are mixed breed Charolais and Black Angus type cattle. At the time of their disappearance, they were estimated to weigh 400-500 pounds but would currently weigh 800-1,000 pounds. They also have a brand, illustrated below, on the left hip.

Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator or perpetrators is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333, or Special John Bradshaw at (940) 389-6123.

All information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously.

