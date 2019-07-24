Researchers study shared groundwater resources between US and Mexico

Underneath the border of the United States and Mexico lie transboundary aquifers. Little is known about most of these aquifers or how the two countries can mutually manage these waters. Within Texas Water Resources Institute’s (TWRI) Water Sustainability Program, research scientists with TWRI and Texas A&M AgriLife Research are studying these shared groundwater resources as part of a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) project to develop a comprehensive understanding of transboundary aquifers along the United States-Mexico border. The USGS project, the Transboundary Aquifer Assessment Program (TAAP), was created by the U.S.-Mexico Transboundary Aquifer Assessment Act of 2006 to conduct binational scientific research to systematically assess priority transboundary aquifers and to address water information needs of border communities. TAAP collaborators include the USGS water science centers and water resources research institutes of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC), stakeholders and Mexican counterparts. Read more…