Cattle Raisers Relief Fund

Cattle Raisers Relief Fund

TSCRA has established the Cattle Raisers Relief Fund to support relief efforts for ranch families affected by disasters like Hurricane Harvey and inevitable future natural disasters.

The Cattle Raisers Relief Fund (CRRF) is administered by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. Donations may be made online by clicking the DONATE button in the sidebar, or checks may be mailed to:

TSCRF: 1600 Gendy Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Application to Receive Relief Funds

The application can be obtained through the link below, by calling or emailing Jennifer Cooper in our office or Deanna Holderith at the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation office. Application for funding is open to all impacted producers in the Federally declared disaster counties regardless of membership status in TSCRA. Persons applying for funding must have a Texas Ag/Timber Tax Exempt Number.

The application will require information and documentation for losses and/or disaster related expenses to aid in equitably distributing funds, such as photographs, copies of receipts for veterinary care, invoices or estimates for fence repair. A committee comprised of local producers, TSCRF and TSCRA leadership will review the applications and determine a method to equitably distribute the funds.

The deadline for returning the application to our office is October 31.

Please Click Here to Download the Application

Distribution Procedures

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation (TSCRF), a 501 (c) (3) organization, will collect monetary contributions for relief and recovery efforts in support of Texas ranchers impacted by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Contributors will receive a receipt from TSCRF acknowledging their donation. One hundred percent of the funds received by TSCRF will be distributed to ranchers impacted by the hurricane and subsequent flooding. An application will be made available to all ranchers interested in being considered for a portion of the relief funds for ranching operations within the counties included in the Presidential Disaster Declaration for FEMA assistance. Membership in Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) is NOT necessary to be eligible and will not be considered in distributing funds.

The application will request information about losses and/or disaster related expenses to aid in equitably distributing funds. Documentation of losses and/or expenses will be required. A committee comprised of local producers, TSCRF leadership and TSCRA leadership will review the applications and determine a method to equitably distribute the funds. Timing of distribution is unknown at this point. We will balance allowing enough time for contributions to be received with the desire for ranchers to receive the funds as soon as possible.

For more information contact:

Deanna Holderith
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation
1600 Gendy Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-509-8964

Eldon White
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association
1301 W. Seventh Street, Suite 201
Fort Worth, TX 76102
817-332-7064

Federally-declared disaster counties eligible for Cattle Raisers Relief Funds

Aransas
Austin
Bastrop
Bee
Brazoria
Calhoun
Chambers
Colorado
DeWitt
Fayette
Fort Bend
Galveston
Goliad
Gonzales
Hardin
Harris
Jackson
Jasper
Jefferson
Karnes
Kleberg
Lavaca
Lee
Liberty
Matagorda
Montgomery
Newton
Nueces
Orange
Polk
Refugio
Sabine
San Jacinto
San Patricio
Tyler
Victoria
Walker
Waller
Wharton

For Hurricane Recovery Info
Click Here

/ Disasters

