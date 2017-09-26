Cattle Raisers Relief Fund
TSCRA has established the Cattle Raisers Relief Fund to support relief efforts for ranch families affected by disasters like Hurricane Harvey and inevitable future natural disasters.
The Cattle Raisers Relief Fund (CRRF) is administered by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. Donations may be made online by clicking the DONATE button in the sidebar, or checks may be mailed to:
TSCRF: 1600 Gendy Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76107
Application to Receive Relief Funds
The application can be obtained through the link below, by calling or emailing Jennifer Cooper in our office or Deanna Holderith at the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation office. Application for funding is open to all impacted producers in the Federally declared disaster counties regardless of membership status in TSCRA. Persons applying for funding must have a Texas Ag/Timber Tax Exempt Number.
The application will require information and documentation for losses and/or disaster related expenses to aid in equitably distributing funds, such as photographs, copies of receipts for veterinary care, invoices or estimates for fence repair. A committee comprised of local producers, TSCRF and TSCRA leadership will review the applications and determine a method to equitably distribute the funds.
The deadline for returning the application to our office is October 31.
Federally-declared disaster counties eligible for Cattle Raisers Relief Funds
Aransas
Austin
Bastrop
Bee
Brazoria
Calhoun
Chambers
Colorado
DeWitt
Fayette
Fort Bend
Galveston
Goliad
Gonzales
Hardin
Harris
Jackson
Jasper
Jefferson
Karnes
Kleberg
Lavaca
Lee
Liberty
Matagorda
Montgomery
Newton
Nueces
Orange
Polk
Refugio
Sabine
San Jacinto
San Patricio
Tyler
Victoria
Walker
Waller
Wharton