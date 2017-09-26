Cattle Raisers Relief Fund

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation (TSCRF), a 501 (c) (3) organization, will collect monetary contributions for relief and recovery efforts in support of Texas ranchers impacted by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Contributors will receive a receipt from TSCRF acknowledging their donation. One hundred percent of the funds received by TSCRF will be distributed to ranchers impacted by the hurricane and subsequent flooding. An application will be made available to all ranchers interested in being considered for a portion of the relief funds for ranching operations within the counties included in the Presidential Disaster Declaration for FEMA assistance. Membership in Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) is NOT necessary to be eligible and will not be considered in distributing funds.

The application will request information about losses and/or disaster related expenses to aid in equitably distributing funds. Documentation of losses and/or expenses will be required. A committee comprised of local producers, TSCRF leadership and TSCRA leadership will review the applications and determine a method to equitably distribute the funds. Timing of distribution is unknown at this point. We will balance allowing enough time for contributions to be received with the desire for ranchers to receive the funds as soon as possible.

For more information contact:

Deanna Holderith

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation

1600 Gendy Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

817-509-8964

Eldon White

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

1301 W. Seventh Street, Suite 201

Fort Worth, TX 76102

817-332-7064