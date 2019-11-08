Profit Tracker: Rally puts feedlot margins in the black 

Average feedyard close-outs were printed in black ink last week for the first time in several months after a $3 per cwt. rally in cash cattle prices. Choice steers averaged $133.36 per cwt., lifting feedyard margins to an average of $40 per head, after losses of $25 per head the previous week, according to the Sterling Beef Profit Tracker. Beef packer margins gained $52 per head on gains of nearly $8 per cwt. in the beef cutout price to $226.28 per cwt. For the week ending Nov. 2, packer margins averaged $358 per head, leaving the packer/feeder margin spread at $318, down $10 from the previous week. –Drovers Read more…

/ Business, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Owner of stolen trailer, cattle, found in Louisiana
TSCRA Crime Watch: Skid steer and utility trailer stolen in Fayette County
New organic standards from the USDA
Texas Hay Market Summary, Aug. 30, 2019
Research says feeding cows seaweed could slash greenhouse gas emissions
By the N#mbers, for 5-31-19: Flooding Likely to Continue, Midwest Could Get a Break
The nontraditional ranch built on the backs of day jobs
Cattle Raisers applaud appointment of Idsal to EPA post
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]