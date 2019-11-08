Profit Tracker: Rally puts feedlot margins in the black

Average feedyard close-outs were printed in black ink last week for the first time in several months after a $3 per cwt. rally in cash cattle prices. Choice steers averaged $133.36 per cwt., lifting feedyard margins to an average of $40 per head, after losses of $25 per head the previous week, according to the Sterling Beef Profit Tracker. Beef packer margins gained $52 per head on gains of nearly $8 per cwt. in the beef cutout price to $226.28 per cwt. For the week ending Nov. 2, packer margins averaged $358 per head, leaving the packer/feeder margin spread at $318, down $10 from the previous week.