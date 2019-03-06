Prepare for spring storms now

It’s never too early to start thinking spring storms in Texas and Oklahoma! Preparing for a tornadoes, high wind, hail, flooding and power outages now can help speed up the disaster recovery process later.

Visit the following sites for more information on how to prepare, what you’ll need and what to watch for this spring.

https://texashelp.tamu.edu/browse/by-type/agriculture-disasters/farm-ranch/

https://texashelp.tamu.edu/browse/disaster-preparedness-information/farm-ranch/

https://www.osha.gov/dts/weather/tornado/preparedness.html

https://www.fema.gov/media-library-data/1409003506195-52740fd2983079a211d041f7aea6b85d/how_to_prepare_tornado_033014_508.pdf

https://thehorse.com/116017/preparedness-is-key-to-surviving-tornadoes-with-horses/