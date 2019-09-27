Policy Meeting wraps up in San Antonio

A final business meeting helped TSCRA’s Policy Meeting come to a close on Friday morning at the Westin Riverwalk in San Antonio. Speakers included representatives from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Texas Beef Council to give national and state updates. A number of new resolutions were also passed and standing resolutions were considered.

Animal Health and Well Being Committee renewed and revised resolutions concerning the use of antibiotics, antimicrobials, ionophores, and other compounds; screw worm eradication; brucellosis testing; tuberculosis; and large animal veterinary schools and shortages.

Cattle Marketing and Transportation Committee revised and updated resolutions on the North American Free Trade Agreement, the U.S. Meat Export Federation, Country of Origin Labeling, consumer confidence and free trade, among others.

Natural Resources and Wildlife Committee renewed and/or updated resolutions concerning conservation reserve programs, predator control, the Endangered Species Act, and more. They also introduced a new resolution supporting natural resource and habitat enhancement.

Property Right and Tax Committee updated and/or renewed resolutions concerning federal land privatization, the Central Texas Railway, groundwater rights ownership, the tax deductability of ranch facility replacement costs, federal fiscal policy and election of appellate judges. They also introduced a new resolution supporting the Texas Comptroller Farm and Ranch Survey.