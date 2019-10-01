Options for finding hay and grazing

If you’re looking for hay or grazing or have hay or grazing to offer, you’ve got two resources to help you connect with other producers. The Texas Department of Agriculture’s Hay Hotline helps connect buyers and sellers of forage and grazing land. Listing is free, and you can search by area, type and more. There are also options to find transporters. Click here to visit the TDA Hay Hotline.



If your search lies outside the state, visit the Farm Service Agency’s Hay and Grazing Net Service to share ads for hay requests, available grazing land, and more. Click here to visit the FSA’s HayNet.