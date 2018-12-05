Only 10 days left to take advantage of individual medical plan open enrollment

Open Enrollment for individual medical plans ends Dec 15, so act now! If you are interested in an individual medical plan, your option to change medical coverage will end soon for a Jan. 1, 2019, effective date unless you have a qualifying event. If you would like to explore new medical plan options or look into new medical plan offerings and physician and hospital networks, ask the Cattle Raisers Insurance team to see if you qualify. The Cattle Raisers Insurance team is always available to consult on your insurance needs, particularly since we understand the ranching way of life. The Cattle Raisers Insurance team is here to assist with your questions at 1-800-252-2849. Read more…