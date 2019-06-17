Oklahoma Weekly Market Summary, June 17, 2019

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News | June 17, 2019

Combined weighted average for 7 auctions: Ada, Apache, McAlester, Oklahoma City, OKC West, Tulsa, and Woodward. Feeder steers 3.00-7.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 2.00-8.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 5.00 higher and heifer calves steady to 4.00 higher. Demand good. Most of the trade area received a well-deserved rest from the rain this week, but severe weather is expected to return this weekend and continue into most of next week. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 1.00 higher. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 5% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (62% Bred Cows, 7% Bred Heifers, 30% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 75%. -USDA Livestock & Grain Market News Read more… 

