Next round of choices for USDA-ERS and USDA-NIFA relocation announced

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture | March 11, 2019

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced on Tuesday the initial down-select list of 136 Expressions of Interest received from parties in 35 states vying to become the new homes of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Economic Research Service (ERS) and National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).  USDA is following a rigorous site selection process to identify the new locations with involvement from USDA, ERS, and NIFA leadership. 

For this initial down-select, USDA applied a set of guiding principles against the Expressions of Interest locations including USDA travel requirements, labor force statistics, work hours most compatible with all USDA office schedules. Sixty-seven Expressions of Interest remain under consideration, including three locations in Texas: College Station, Dallas, and San Marcos. 

The complete list of Expressions of Interest still under consideration is below.

StateLocationApplicant(s)
ALBirminghamCity of Birmingham; University of Alabama at Birmingham; Auburn University; Tuskegee University; Alabama A&M University; Economic Development Association of Alabama
ALShelby CountyCity of Hoover, Shelby County, 58 INC. – The Nonprofit Economic Coalition of Shelby County, the Birmingham Business Alliance, Alabama Power Company, Harbert Realty Services, and Select Income REIT / RMR Group
ARArkansasArkansas Economic Development Commission
AZTempeArizona Commerce Authority; Arizona State University and the Arizona Department of Agriculture
COAuroraAurora Economic Development Council
CODenverCottonwood Management Company
CODenverForest City Trust
CODenverMetro Denver Economic Development Corporation
DENewarkUniversity of Delaware
FLTallahasseeTallahassee-Leon County
GAAthens-Clarke CountyAthens-Clarke County Development Authority and Nichols Land & Investment Company and Georgia Department of Economic Development
GAGriffin Spalding CountyGriffin-Spalding Development Authority, Rooker, UGA and Georgia Department of Economic Development
IAAmesCity of Ames and Iowa State University
IAAnkenyCity of Ankeny/ Greater Des Moines Partnership, Cultivation Corridor, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority
IAAnkenyDRA Properties
IADes MoinesCity of Des Moines; Greater Des Moines Partnership
IACouncil BluffsAdvance Southwest Iowa Corporation; City of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County
ILAlgonquinVillage of Algonquin
ILBarringtonVillage of Barrington; Bourns Inc
ILDes PlainesCity of Des Plaines
ILDuPage CountyEconomic Development Agency for DuPage County, Illinois
ILHuntleyVillage of Huntley
ILKane CountyKane County
ILOrland ParkOrland Park, State of Illinois, Will County, Illinois Intersect and the Will County Center for Economic Development
ILSchaumburgVillage of Schaumburg
ILWarrenvilleNAI Hiffman
INMultipleIndiana Economic Development Corporation; AgriNovus Indiana, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and Purdue University
KS and MOKansas CityHPI Group
KS and MOKansas City805 Penn
KS and MOGreater Kansas City RegionThe Kansas City Area Development Council
LABaton RougeThe Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), along with partners Louisiana Economic Development (LED), Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (LDAF), Louisiana State University (LSU), and Southern University and & Mechanical College (SUAM) Agricultural
MD Montgomery CountyMontgomery County Economic Development Corporation
MDCollege ParkUniversity of Maryland College Park
MIEast LansingMichigan State University, State of Michigan, Capital Region International Airport (LAN), Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Farm Bureau
MNFalcon HeightsBuhl Investors
MNMinneapolisUniversity of Minnesota, Minneapolis Saint Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership (GREATER MSP), and the Minnesota Food and Agriculture Initiative
MNShakopeeThe Opus Group
MOSt. LouisA consortium of regional leaders across six counties in Missouri and Illinois; State of Missouri and Missouri’s Departments of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Workforce Development, as well as the Missouri Partnership
NCKannapolisThe North Carolina Research Campus; the city of Kannapolis, Cabarrus and Rowan Counties, and the state of North Carolina
NCChapel HillState Employee Credit Union
NCResearch Triangle RegionWake County, Durham County and Research Triangle Park
NELincolnThe Nebraska consortium, led by Governor Pete Ricketts and former USDA Secretary Mike Johanns and including the State of Nebraska, University of Nebraska system, City of Lincoln, Nebraska Innovation Campus Development Corporation, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Omaha Chamber of Commerce, and public and private business
NEOmahaSPW Partners G and S and CBRE MEGA
NYGreater RochesterFLX Food and Beverage Consortium is led by Greater Rochester Enterprise, a not-for-profit economic development organization. Members of the Consortium include Cornell University and the Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; the Cornell Agriculture and Technology Farm; Empire State Development; the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets; the New York State Governor’s Office; Rochester Institute of Technology; Tompkins County Area Development; the University of Rochester; and Wegmans Food Markets Inc.
OHAkronCounty of Summit
OHGeauga CountyGeauga County Department of Development
OHMiddlefield VillageVillage of Middlefield
OHTwinsburgCity of Twinsburg
OHStreetsboroCity of Streetsboro
OHPortage CountyBrimfield Township
PAHanover TownshipPrivate Citizen
SCColumbiaState of South Carolina (including; South Carolina Department of Commerce, Clemson University, South Carolina Department of Agriculture, and Richland County’s Economic Development Office)
TNKnoxvilleUniversity of Tennessee, Knoxville/University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture (UTK/UTIA); University of Tennessee, Martin (UTM); Tennessee State University (TSU); and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)
TNMemphisAgricenter International
TXSan MarcosGreater San Marcos Partnership; San Marcos, Hays County and Texas State University
TXCollege StationTexas A&M AgriLife Research
TXDallasHPI Group
UTTooele CountyGovernor’s Office of Economic Development, Tooele County, Tooele City, Utah State University, and the Economic Development Corporation of Utah
VACharlottesvilleUniversity of Virginia Foundation
VAGreene CountyCounty of Greene; Central Virginia Partnership in Economic Development; Virginia Economic Development Partnership; Fried Companies, Inc; Jones Lang LaSalle
VAMadison CountyMadison County; The Lester Group
VACaroline CountyThompson (Richmond) 
VACaroline CountyCaroline County Department of Economic Development
VAPetersburgVirginia State University and the Petersburg metropolitan region
VARichmondThe Riverstone Group, LLC
VARoanokeRoanoke Regional Partnership
WIMadisonCity of Madison, the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Agricultural & Life Sciences (CALS), University of Wisconsin–Madison Office of University Relations, University Research Park, State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and 910 Mayer, LLC

Questions regarding the USDA site selection process should be directed to relocation@usda.gov.

